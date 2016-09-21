Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court
By Martha Jacob –
The two foster horses which are currently recovering after being taken by the Brown County Humane Society are now ready for adoption, according to  Renee Bates with the humane society.
“These two sweet horses, Bernie and Precious have come a long, long way to recovery,” Bates said, “And now we are very excited to be able to begin our search to find perfect permanent homes for them.
“Please spread the work and tell all your friends and anyone who might be able to take Bernie or Precious.”
Bates said that although both the horses still need to gain more weight, both animals are healthy, happy and eating well.
“Bernie and Precious have spent a lot of time with their foster mom Joyce Duhl Luce,” Bates said. “She has done an amazing job bringing both these horses back to health.
“Now it’s time for them to move to a permanent home so they can become the horses they were always meant to be.”
 Bernie is a 13 year old 16-hand Bay Thoroughbred. He has an easy going temperament as well as good stall manners. His registered name is Burn One Turn One. He once had a successful career on the racetrack making over $200,000 dollars. He has been trail ridden.
Precious is an 8 yr. old 15-hand Quarter Horse. She has a great personality and loves people. Precious has been a family/4-H horse and has also been trail ridden.
“Anyone interested in these two beautiful animals, or knows someone who might be interested in them, please contact us at www.bchsohio.org/horses.html.
The Brown County Animal Shelter is located at 100 Veterans Blvd. in Georgetown and may be contacted by calling (937) 378-3457.

