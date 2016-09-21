Humane Society horses now up for adoption

By Martha Jacob –

The two foster horses which are currently recovering after being taken by the Brown County Humane Society are now ready for adoption, according to Renee Bates with the humane society.

“These two sweet horses, Bernie and Precious have come a long, long way to recovery,” Bates said, “And now we are very excited to be able to begin our search to find perfect permanent homes for them.

“Please spread the work and tell all your friends and anyone who might be able to take Bernie or Precious.”

Bates said that although both the horses still need to gain more weight, both animals are healthy, happy and eating well.

“Bernie and Precious have spent a lot of time with their foster mom Joyce Duhl Luce,” Bates said. “She has done an amazing job bringing both these horses back to health.

“Now it’s time for them to move to a permanent home so they can become the horses they were always meant to be.”

Bernie is a 13 year old 16-hand Bay Thoroughbred. He has an easy going temperament as well as good stall manners. His registered name is Burn One Turn One. He once had a successful career on the racetrack making over $200,000 dollars. He has been trail ridden.

Precious is an 8 yr. old 15-hand Quarter Horse. She has a great personality and loves people. Precious has been a family/4-H horse and has also been trail ridden.

“Anyone interested in these two beautiful animals, or knows someone who might be interested in them, please contact us at www.bchsohio.org/horses.html

The Brown County Animal Shelter is located at 100 Veterans Blvd. in Georgetown and may be contacted by calling (937) 378-3457.