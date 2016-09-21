Drug Task Force marijuana eradication

The Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force (BCDMCTF) has completed three days of marijuana eradication in Brown County.

Thanks to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal investigation (BCI), who coordinated the flights, this year’s endeavor has been very successful. I also want to thank all of the agencies that assisted us in this marijuana eradication effort.

The BCDMCTF seized over 800 marijuana plants, valued at over $800,000, along with 31 firearms, and 7 felony cases that will be presented to the Brown County Grand Jury in the next few weeks.

Although marijuana is not perceived to be as dangerous as heroin, the BCDMCTF cannot ignore these illegal operations involving a drug that many feel is one of the gateway drugs to more serious substance abuse.