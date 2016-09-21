Democrats meet in G’town

By Wayne Gates –

About 100 local democrats got together in Georgetown on Sept. 15 for their annual Fall dinner.

Local office holders, central committee members and candidates in the November election all attended, along with featured speaker Connie Pillich.

Pillich is a former candidate for Ohio State Treasurer in 2014 and also served as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

She began by expressing her concerns about Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump.

“His whole approach is fueled by fear, hate, attacks and lies. He’s got no idea how to approach the complex problems that are facing our nation. He has proved to us time and again that he is dangerous and astonishingly unfit to be President of the United States,” Pillich said.

“The choice in this election is clear. There is only one candidate that could possibly do the job of President of the United States. That candidate is Hillary Clinton.”

Pillich then challenged those in attendance to get five more votes each for Clinton and other democrats.

Alta and Jim Beasley then spoke on behalf of Ohio Senate Candidate Ted Strickland.

“He shares our values. He will be a hard working voice for the men and women of Ohio in the Senate,” said Jim Beasley.

Dr. Janet Everhard also spoke, asking those in attendance to support her write-in candidacy for the second district congressional seat.

Local candidates then took the podium, beginning with Charlie Carlier, candidate for Ohio Senate District 14.

Carlier addressed his concerns with education spending and tax fairness in the Ohio Legislature as well as inaction on the heroin issue.

“If you like what’s going on, I suggest you vote for my opponent. If you don’t like what’s going on, I suggest you vote for a change,” Carlier said.

Ken McNeely, candidate for Ohio House District 66, also spoke.

“I’m a big proponent of public education. I care about our children…I care about the hardworking men and women out there who are struggling to make their mortgage payments and put their children through school. I will work hard in the state legislature to help those people make a batter life for themselves,” McNeely said.

Jim Ferguson, former and current candidate for Brown County Commissioner, questioned the closing of the jail and hospital and said that he could do a better job.

“If elected, I intend to advocate better communication and understanding between the partners and resolve problems as they occur, instead of falling back on panicked short term solutions. The current trend in Brown County has to be broken.”

The final speaker of the evening was former Brown County commissioner and current candidate Ralph Jennings.

“I consider myself to be a team player, a long term thinker, a consensus builder, one of those folks that can make logical decisions. The only way we will solve our problems is to roll our sleeves up, do the hard work and do it one day at a time,” said Jennings.