Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court
News

Democrats meet in G’town

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

dem-dinnerBy Wayne Gates –

About 100 local democrats got together in Georgetown on Sept. 15 for their annual Fall dinner.
Local office holders, central committee members and candidates in the November election all attended, along with featured speaker Connie Pillich.
Pillich is a former candidate for Ohio State Treasurer in 2014 and also served as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives.
She began by expressing her concerns about Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump.
“His whole approach is fueled by fear, hate, attacks and lies.  He’s got no idea how to approach the complex problems that are facing our nation.  He has proved to us time and again that he is dangerous and astonishingly unfit to be President of the United States,” Pillich said.
“The choice in this election is clear.  There is only one candidate that could possibly do the job of President of the United States.  That candidate is Hillary Clinton.”
Pillich then challenged those in attendance to get five more votes each for Clinton and other democrats.
Alta and Jim Beasley then spoke on behalf of Ohio Senate Candidate Ted Strickland.
“He shares our values.  He will be a hard working voice for the men and women of Ohio in the Senate,” said Jim Beasley.
Dr. Janet Everhard also spoke, asking those in attendance to support her write-in candidacy for the second district congressional seat.
Local candidates then took the podium, beginning with Charlie Carlier, candidate for Ohio Senate District 14.
Carlier addressed his concerns with education spending and tax fairness in the Ohio Legislature as well as inaction on the heroin issue.
“If you like what’s going on, I suggest you vote for my opponent.  If you don’t like what’s going on, I suggest you vote for a change,” Carlier said.
Ken McNeely, candidate for Ohio House District 66, also spoke.
“I’m a big proponent of public education.  I care about our children…I care about the hardworking men and women out there who are struggling to make their mortgage payments and put their children through school.  I will work hard in the state legislature to help those people make a batter life for themselves,” McNeely said.
Jim Ferguson, former and current candidate for Brown County Commissioner, questioned the closing of the jail and hospital and said that he could do a better job.
“If elected, I intend to advocate better communication and understanding between the partners and resolve problems as they occur, instead of falling back on panicked short term solutions.  The current trend in Brown County has to be broken.”
The final speaker of the evening was former Brown County commissioner and current candidate Ralph Jennings.
“I  consider myself to be a team player, a long term thinker, a consensus builder, one of those folks that can make logical decisions.  The only way we will solve our problems is to roll our sleeves up, do the hard work and do it one day at a time,” said Jennings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat