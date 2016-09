Cheryl Lynn Sams 69 of Hillsboro died Friday Sept 16, 2016 at Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center, Seaman Oh. She is survived by her husband Jack, 2 sons Robert and Michael Sams and 2 daughters

Jackie Post and Brandy Laws 5 grand, 5 great grandchildren and 1 brother Jeff Fields. Funeral services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM Sept 21,2016 at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home Sardinia, Oh

visitation 11AM until time of service. Burial in Buford Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family