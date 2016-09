Aaron Shawn Cartwright 50 of Cincinnati formerly of Sardinia died Sept 13, 2016. He is survived

by 2 sons Alan(Konnie) and Nick Cartwright, 1 daughter Samantha Cartwrigh Beam-Fender Funeralt, 5 Granddaughters, 1 great granddaughter,his parents Sam and Delores Cartwright and 1 brother Joel(Karen) Cartwright.

Funeral Services were held Monday Sept 19, 2016 at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home, burial was

in Winchester Cemetery, Winchester Ohio . Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family.