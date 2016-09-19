Tommie E Stout

Tommie Elaine Stout, age 67 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, September 15, 2016 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a retired school teacher for 40 years for the Western Brown Local School District and a member of the Mt.Orab Garden Club, Mt. Orab Women’s Club and Retired Teachers Association. Tommie was born April 7, 1949 in Perry County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Hill) Stout. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew – Neal Stout and one great-great nephew – Ethan Roy. Tommie Elaine Stout, age 67 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, September 15, 2016 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a retired school teacher for 40 years for the Western Brown Local School District and a member of the Mt.Orab Garden Club, Mt. Orab Women’s Club and Retired Teachers Association. Tommie was born April 7, 1949 in Perry County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Hill) Stout. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one nephew – Neal Stout and one great-great nephew – Ethan Roy.

Miss Stout is survived by one brother – William K. Stout, Sr. and wife Judi of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Patricia J. Biegert of Mt.Orab, Ohio; three nephews – William K. Stout, Jr. and wife Terre of Maineville, Ohio, David E. Ewald of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Daniel T. Ewald and wife Judy of Cincinnati, Ohio; four great nieces and nephews – Kenton Stout and wife Beth of South Lebanon, Ohio, Phillip Ewald of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lauren Roy and husband Josh of Winchester, Ohio and Andrew Ewald of Cincinnati, Ohio; two great-great nephews – Maddox Ewald and Oliver Roy and many, many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, September 22, 2016 at the St. Helens Cemetery in St. Helens, Kentucky.