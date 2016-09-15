Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury
Keegan Collins takes a carry for a nice gain during the Southern Buckeye Warriors' Sept. 9 battle against Middletown Christian.
Rockets rise to 2-1 with win over Finneytown –

By Wade Linville –
The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets rebounded from their week two loss to Bethel-Tate to dominate for a 48-0 victory over Finneytown, while the Western Brown Broncos and the Southern Buckeye Warriors would each suffer losses in week three on the gridiron.
“The players responded well by improving on some things that were a struggle with the previous week,” Fayetteville-Perry head football coach Kevin Finch said following the Rockets’ week three win. “The offensive line created big holes all night long behind Tay Call, Garhett Thompson, Andy Smith, Ryan Shaw, and Nate Parks; while Chase Jester ran for 221 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Austin Brockman added 62 yards on eight carries when he wasn’t blocking for Chase Jester. Luke Wiederhold (quarterback) threw for a touchdown and ran for another touchdown and had a 140.6 passing rating. The defense pitched a shutout while not allowing a passing yard.”
The week three win moved the Rockets to 11th in Division VI, Region 24 standings.
The Rockets are scheduled to take on the 2-1 Williamsburg Wildcats while on the road in week four on the gridiron Sept. 23, and they will begin Ohio Valley Athletic League play on Sept. 23, as they play host to Hillcrest Academy.
The Rockets are out to repeat as OVAL champs after winning the league in 2015 in their first year of competing in league play.
The Southern Buckeye Warriors are taking their lumps in their first year of varsity program, the first ever high school team fielded by the Southern Buckeye Youth Football League in Brown County. But with their bumps and bruises comes improvement for the team in which more than 90-percent of their players have no high school football experience.
Coming off a 38-8 loss to the West Union Dragons to start the season, the Warriors returned to the gridiron at Koehler Field outside of Russellville on Friday, Sept. 9 to host Middletown Christian. The Warriors would trail 39-0 at halftime to end up suffering a 46-0 loss in their second varsity game ever, but on a positive note it was a valuable learning experience for the Southern Buckeye high school team.
“We took a hard beating but there were some improvements,” said Southern Buckeye varsity head coach Chris Tomlin following the Warriors’ bout against Middletown Christian. “In the second half we played much better defensively. Our goal coming out in the second half was to hold them (Middletown Christian) scoreless for the rest of the game, and we almost accomplished that goal.”
The Warriors would give up only one touchdown in the second half after giving up 39 in the first half of play.
The Warriors were plagued by penalties in their first game of the season against the West Union Dragons, but they were able to cut down significantly on the number of flags thrown in game two.
“Each week there are small improvements,” said Tomlin. “Our offensive line is starting to understand pass protection. Our tackling is getting better. Each week they have made small progressions and are getting a better understanding of high school football. We have a lot of nice talent and when they start to do their individual jobs we will find success as a team. As a coach, my main focus right now is that I want these boys to fall in love with the game of football.”
The Western Brown Broncos suffered a 35-19 loss at Ross High School in week three to mark their second loss of the season.
The Broncos dropped to an overall record of 1-2 with the week three loss after falling to Little Miami 28-26 in a road game during week two on Sept. 2.
The Broncos trailed Ross 21-7 at halftime. The Broncos were able to cut the lead to 21-13, but another touchdown by Ross would leave the Broncos trailing 28-13 at the end of the third quarter.
The Broncos were able to cap off an 85-yard offensive drive with a short touchdown run by Zach Stacy in the fourth quarter to cut the Ross lead to 28-19.
The Broncos remained within striking distance until another Ross touchdown later in the fourth quarter widened the margin just enough to rule out any chances of a Western Brown victory.
Stacy led Bronco rushers in week three, taking 19 carries for a total of 81 yards to bring his total rushing to 305 yards on the season. Stacy has recorded six touchdowns in three games.
Western Brown quarterback Seth Becker completed 15-of-24 passes against Ross for a total of 239 passing yards, bringing his total to 848 passing years on the season.
The Ross offense totaled 357 yards, while the Bronco offense totaled 345 yards.
Among the Broncos’ leading receivers this season are Wyatt Fischer (358 yards), Carson Eyre (157 yards), and Jacob Daniel (148 yards).
The Broncos were on the road again in week four Sept. 16, as they take on Jackson with hopes of upping their overall record to 2-2.

