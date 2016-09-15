Ohana Music Festival a huge success



By Wayne Gates –

Mount Orab Auto Mall Owner Mark Williams said the Ohana Music Festival on Sept. 11 was a huge success.

“We probably had an excess of 15,000 people there throughout the event,” Williams said.

Good weather, nationally known performers and a happy crowd all combined to make the event a smooth one.

Williams also revealed that this music festival will not be the last one.

“We are going to meet later this week to recap the event and talk to all the officials involved, but we would love to make this an annual event,” Williams said.

He added that he is very happy with the sales at the auto mall since it opened on Sept. 2.

“We are looking forward to having both stores open, getting the marketing plans fully launched and getting our inventory in and watching it grow,” Williams said.

Regarding future growth at the auto mall, Williams said “We are going to evaluate the sales after it’s been open for a year and take that information to various manufacturers and share it with them. I think it will be very well received and show the growth that a lot of people knew was there.”

Williams also said he was very grateful for all the help he’s received so far from the community of Brown County.

“There are so many thank you’s that I would like to share with so many people. (Mt. Orab) Mayor (Bruce) Lunsford, the county commissioners and all the other elected officials that helped get the auto mall started and the local school system and the volunteers that helped us out with the music festival,” Williams said.

“We are excited to have the auto mall being built and to have the music festival in Brown County.”