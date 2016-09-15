Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession

By Wayne Gates –

A Georgetown man has been charged with 292 counts of child porn possession.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen this amount of charges in an indictment,” said Brown County First Assistant Prosecutor Zac Corbin.

“But when we went through the devices that were allegedly possessed by Mr. Armstrong, we found a vast amount of material, photographs and videos, depicting child pornography.”

Armstrong faces hundreds of years in prison if sentenced to the maximum penalty for each count, served consecutively.

Corbin said that the reason for the number of charges is that each item of child pornography is charged as a separate offense.

“Each of those has different elements that you have to prove, so some of the material charged is duplicative, but each item has to be examined to determine the proper charge. We presented the material to the grand jury and the indictment reflects the charges that they chose to indict Mr. Armstrong on,” Corbin said.

The investigation began when authorities in Brown County were contacted by a detective in northern Ohio who works for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“What these detectives do is look at these file sharing networks in the internet. These are child pornography file sharing networks where you can go online and search other folks libraries and they can search yours. A detective downloaded 59 separate items of child pornography, which allowed him to get a search warrant for the IP address which led him to Georgetown. He contacted us and we worked in tandem with him to execute a search warrant on a residence where additional electronic devices were seized,” Corbin said.

He added that Armstrong is not suspected of creating any of the images and that he is not aware that any of the children depicted in the images are local.

“There is not a belief that he created any of the images or videos. It appears that he was sharing them and making them available to others and, of course, possessing them himself,” Corbin said.

Armstrong entered a not guilty plea and is currently in jail on a $250,000 bond.