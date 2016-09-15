Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury
Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Eastern’s Beka Grayless scores off a penalty shot during the Lady Warriors’ Sept. 14 win over Fayetteville.
By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Brown Lady Warriors cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets on  Wednesday, Sept. 14 in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle at Eastern High School.
The Lady Warriors controlled the game from the start in what was a very busy night for the Fayetteville defense.
It took less than six minutes for the Lady Warriors to score their first goal of the evening, as sophomore Beka Grayless scored on a penalty shot after the Lady Rockets were called for a handball in the box.
Nine minutes into the game, it was Eastern junior Cassidy Staggs scoring a header-goal off a nicely placed corner kick from sophomore teammate Morgan Reynolds to lift the Lady Warriors to a 2-0 lead.
Backed by some nice saves from sophomore goalkeeper Alexis Wilson and a gutsy defensive effort from junior Rachelle Sullivan and other Fayetteville defenders, the Lady Rockets were able to hold the Lady Warriors goal-less for the final 31 minutes of the first half to trail 2-0 at halftime break.
Despite several scoring opportunities and shots on goal, the Lady Warriors wouldn’t score their third goal of the evening until there was only 12 minutes to play with Wilson out of the goal after suffering an injury that occurred from a collision near the midway point of the second half.
It was Reynolds coming through with the final goal of the game, and just after the Lady Warriors upped their lead to 3-0 the game would end 12 minutes early due to darkness.
The Lady Warriors were scheduled to be back in action Sept. 16 at Ripley, and on Sept. 17 they were scheduled to take on Zane Trace before returning home Wednesday, Sept. 21 to host the West Union Lady Dragons for an SHAC contest.

