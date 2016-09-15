Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Brown Lady Warriors cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle at Eastern High School.

The Lady Warriors controlled the game from the start in what was a very busy night for the Fayetteville defense.

It took less than six minutes for the Lady Warriors to score their first goal of the evening, as sophomore Beka Grayless scored on a penalty shot after the Lady Rockets were called for a handball in the box.

Nine minutes into the game, it was Eastern junior Cassidy Staggs scoring a header-goal off a nicely placed corner kick from sophomore teammate Morgan Reynolds to lift the Lady Warriors to a 2-0 lead.

Backed by some nice saves from sophomore goalkeeper Alexis Wilson and a gutsy defensive effort from junior Rachelle Sullivan and other Fayetteville defenders, the Lady Rockets were able to hold the Lady Warriors goal-less for the final 31 minutes of the first half to trail 2-0 at halftime break.

Despite several scoring opportunities and shots on goal, the Lady Warriors wouldn’t score their third goal of the evening until there was only 12 minutes to play with Wilson out of the goal after suffering an injury that occurred from a collision near the midway point of the second half.

It was Reynolds coming through with the final goal of the game, and just after the Lady Warriors upped their lead to 3-0 the game would end 12 minutes early due to darkness.