Lady G-Men win at Ripley

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men upped their overall record to 4-1-1 by topping the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays 2-0 in a non-league game at Blue Jay Stadium in Ripley, Sept. 10.

Scoring goals in the Sept. 10 win for Georgetown were sophomores Amaya Lovell and Jasmin Johnson, while recording the shutout was sophomore goalkeeper Bella Clifton.

The RULH Lady Jays have been struggling for victories in the early season of play, dropping to a 1-4 overall record on the season with recent losses to the North Adams Lady Green Devils and the Georgetown Lady G-Men.

Although they have been fairly sturdy defensively so far this season, it’s on the offensive end where the Lady Jays have faced their biggest struggles, failing to score a single goal in last week’s 3-0 loss to North Adams or the 2-0 loss to Georgetown.