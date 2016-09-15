G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana

By Martha Jacob –

At the Sept. 8 Georgetown Council meeting, several community members were on hand to pick up discussion where it left off from last months meeting regarding the appearance of a local business on Mt. Orab Pike in Georgetown, Main Street Antiques and Collectibles.

“My neighbor’s and I were at the last meeting to speak to council about the business across the street from my house, Main Street Antiques and Collectibles, and council was going to look into some of the resolutions regarding this situation,” Bill Cornetet said.

“I will say, that since the last meeting, I want to thank these gentlemen (referring to the co-owners of Main Street Antiques and Collectables, Mike Bauer and Rick Waits) because the place has really been cleaned up in front of the business, which is what myself and other neighbors of the business wanted.

“I do have a couple questions and I would like to know about the zoning.”

Administrator Art Owens told Mr. Cornetet that the solicitor, Joe Braun, had looked into the matter and found that the business had a permit for their business prior to the passing of the new zoning ordinance.

Braun said that the business does have to comply with the zoning ordinance from now on. “They cannot expand the business,” Braun said, “We just want all these neighbors to get along. If they should add another business or in any way change the current business, or additional signage, they would have to get permission from council.”

Waits listened to what the solicitor and administrator had to say then commented, “We are tearing down the back part of another building on the property,” Waits said, “but we’re not adding on anything. When Mr. Cornetet said the front of the business was a mess, he was right, and we’ve taken a whole load of stuff away from the front of our business,” Waits said.

He added “We pay for business insurance, sales tax, and village taxes. Everything I’m doing is legal. I’m an easy person to get along with and if a neighbor has a problem with what we’re doing, I’m the first that want’s to know about it.”

Waits went on to say that he and his partners want to do nothing more than bring business into Georgetown and support the village. He said he wants to be a vital part of the community.

Both parties agreed to communicate with each other in the event of any other issues that may come up. Waits agreed to do something about the multiple signs on the premises.

In other actions at the meeting Shelly Spiller with ABCAP Housing Authority spoke briefly about a recent grant ABCAP had received for housing renovations. She mentioned a low-income tax credit program which would allow ABCAP to make much needed renovations to Brown County Apartments and Victoria Manor Apartments in Georgetown.

Spiller said the projects would begin next May, 2017 and would include 28 apartments and local contractors would be first choice.

Council thanked Spiller for keeping them up to date on the project.

Council later approved helping the Georgetown Christmas Committee purchase new lights for the village.

In anticipation of a new law regarding the sale and use of medical marijuana, Mayor Cahall said that all the rules and regulations were not in effect yet, but the Planning Commission wanted to be proactive and will not allow medical marijuana vendors within the village corporation, at least until all the details have been worked out.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Gaslight Theater for public input on the medical marijuana issue.