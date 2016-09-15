Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings

By Martha B. Jacob –

Georgetown Police Chief Robert Freeland updated members of the Georgetown Village Council on activities in his department during its Sept. 8 meeting.

Since August 11 , Freeland’s department reported 462 service calls, 27 incident reports, 10 crash reports, 82 mayor’s court citations issued and 18 charges filed in county court.

“Just as a matter of interest on Aug. 24, Officers Stamper and Sgt. Robert Gifford responded to a call from Burger King in reference to a report by employees,” Chief Freeland said, “ they called 911 and reported that subjects were in the drive-through who appeared to be impaired and kept passing out.

“Just prior to the officer’s arrival, the vehicle left, but officers were able to stop the vehicle.”

Freeland said a consent search was conducted and lots of loose cash, marijuana, baggies, scales and pills were located in the vehicle. Confessions were obtained for trafficking in marijuana, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“On August 28, Ptl. Jesse Green responded to 202 Vine Street for a burglary report,” Chief Freeland said, “The victim of the burglary had been out of town for a couple of days and returned to find that his Playstation 4, games and television had been stolen.”

Freeland added that the victim suspected his ex-girlfriend, and after the officer spoke with the girlfriend, she quickly turned over information about the actual burglar, who had posted some of the items for sale on Facebook.

“Fortunately, within a couple days, everything seemed to fall into place,” he said, “and Pt. Green obtained a confession from Cody Coffee was charged with burglary and theft.”

Chief Freeland said that he would like to remind citizens about ongoing Craigslist scams. “Unfortunately the idea of a great deal sometimes clouds ones judgment.”

Freeland said that on Aug. 28 officers responded to United Dairy Farmers to back up a Sheriff’s deputy, for a report of criminal damaging that occurred in the county. Officers cited three subjects who were drinking but were under the age of 21.