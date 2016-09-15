Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year

By Martha Jacob –

Representatives of the Georgetown Christmas Committee, Kim Sheffler, Carol Myers and Joy Hanselman spoke briefly at a recent Georgetown Council meeting to update council on this year’s Christmas events that are scheduled.

“We currently have 11 strands of 100 lights, and we would like to have our lights match all the other lights in town,” Sheffler said, “All the other lights have now been switched to LED lights and they look great, so since we don’t have the funds to do that, we’re here to ask council for funds to make this switch.

“We did lose a lot of bulbs last year, they either burned out or got broken, so either way, we were going to have to ask for funds.”

Sheffler said the cost would be around $1,100, or possibly less if bought through the village.

Mayor Dale Cahall agreed that the new LED bulbs could probably be bought for less.

“Every year this group decorates our courthouse, they handle our Christmas parade and in the past we have supported them,” Cahall said.

Sheffler also asked council for permission to set up the village’s annual Nativity Scene in a different location in the village.

“Normally we set the nativity scene up across from John Woods office, and we usually set it up for one day then take it down the next morning,” Sheffler said. “It’s a really nice live nativity scene and we would like to leave it up longer and get other churches involved.”

Sheffler said the current nativity scene is about 16 feet by 30 feet and the Christmas Association would like permission to set the scene up on the old Speedway lot across from the courthouse.

Council discussed the issue briefly, questioning whether they would need the entire lot or just a portion of the lot which would leave some space for handicapped parking during the parade.

Sheffler told council that the association carries its own insurance.

In the end, council members voted to approve the purchase of new LED lights and use of the entire space of the old Speedway lot for use by the Christmas Association for a live Nativity scene.