Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury
Sports

G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wade Linville –

Led by a third place overall finish from senior Chris Dietrick, the Georgetown G-Men cruised to a runner-up finish in this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held at Georgetown on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Dietrick posted a finish time of 18:35.14 in his third place finish on the field of runners from 11 high schools.
The G-Men were topped only by the team from Batavia High School, who placed first among nine full teams of runners.
Felicity-Franklin’s Jared Boeckman was the first individual to cross the finish line in the high school boys race, posting a winning time of 18:23.71.
Also aiding the G-Men in their runner-up team finish were Tanner Ellis, who placed eighth overall with a time of 19:33.20; Tanner Householder, who placed 12th overall with a time of 19:42.57; Emerson Cahall, who placed 15th overall with a time of 19:50.04; and Kaden Mountain, who placed 28th overall on the field of 89 finishers with a time of 21:09.44.
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington senior Josh Deaton led the Blue Jay team to the finish line, placing 19th overall with a time of 20:09.59.
HS BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Batavia             60
2. Georgetown      66
3. Blanchester      100
4. Goshen             112
5. Felicity             117
6. MVCA             169
7. Clermont NE    184
8. Ripley               192
9. Eastern             305
Georgetown was the only full team competing in the high school girls race although their were individual runners from 10 different schools there to compete.
Leading the Georgetown Lady G-Men to the finish line was Katlin Colwell, who placed 10th on the field of 30 runners with a finish time of 25:30.74.
The second Lady G-Man to cross the finish line was Laura Wood, who placed 12th with a time of 26:16.03.
The third Georgetown runner to reach the finish line in the high school girls race was Allyson McHenry, who placed 15th with a time of 26:46.05.
Georgetown’s Diana Stanze placed 20th overall with a time of 31:28.39, and rounding out the Lady G-Men’s top five was Lydia Powell, who placed 21st with a time of 31:49.44.
Blanchester’s Savannah Rhodes was the individual winning the high school girls race with a finish time of 22:39.84.
The team from Batavia Middle School won the junior high boys race with a team score of 40, followd by the Western Brown junior high team that finished runner-up with a score of 72.
Winning the middle school girls race was the Eastern junior high team with a score of 35, followed by Batavia that finished runner-up with a team score of 62.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat