Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges

By Wayne Gates –

A Williamsburg man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Richard Chase entered the plea on August 16.

The two counts are felonies of the second degree. Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler sentenced Chase to six years on each count to be served consecutively.

Chase was originally indicted in July for 123 counts of child pornography, including three counts of Endangering Children, five counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance and five counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. All charges are second degree felonies.

In addition, Chase was indicted on 110 counts of fourth degree felony Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.