Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury
Sports

Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Western Brown's Colston Roades launches a shot in the Broncos' Sept. 10 game against Little Miami.
Western Brown’s Colston Roades launches a shot in the Broncos’ Sept. 10 game against Little Miami.

Battle between Western Brown, Little Miami ends in tie –

By Wade Linville –
Starting their season off on a six-game winning streak marked the best start in school history for a Western Brown varsity boys soccer team, and this year’s Broncos haven’t shown signs of letting up.
The Broncos faced off against a skilled team of Little Miami High School on Sept. 10, an exciting non-league bout that ended in a 1-1 tie.
Following Saturday’s tie, the Broncos stood at an overall record of 6-0-1 and were unbeaten in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play at 5-0 in their quest to claim the school’s first ever league title in varsity boys soccer.
With some impressive saves by Western Brown’s Sam Linkous, the Broncos held Little Miami scoreless in the first half. On the other end of the field, aggressive defense by Little Miami would prevent the Broncos from scoring in the first 40 minutes of play, as the first half ended in a 0-0 tie.
It was Western Brown’s Colston Roades finally breaking the knot, driving in a goal from the ground with 37:16 to go in the second half to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead.
With 24:35 remaining in the second half, it was Little Miami’s Josh Maile firing for a goal to tie the game at one apiece.
Excellent play by Western Brown defenders Wesley O’Hara, Jordan Hamblin, Austin Schweitzer, Gabe O’Hara, and Linkous would prevent Little Miami from scoring another goal in the final 24 minutes of play, as the Broncos were able to remain unbeaten on the season.
Saturday’s non-league contest may not have resulted in the Broncos’ seventh straight victory, but it was still an outstanding team effort by the Western Brown varsity boys squad.
The awesome start to the season comes to no surprise for first-year Western Brown boys soccer coach Bobby Kuntz, who recognized his Broncos’ potential during the preseason.
“I would say that we definitely knew we were capable of this kind of start. With all the work the boys had put in during the offseason and preseason, we knew we had the makings of something special,” said Kuntz. “What it was going to come down to, which is something we communicated to the boys, was are we going to be able to play our style of soccer regardless of the opponent and were we going to seize our moments when they presented themselves. So far, the answers to both of those questions have been yes which is the biggest reason for the 6-0 start. Staying true to what got us here is going to be the key for having a successful end to the season. I don’t think there is anything more we could ask from the boys right now. They have done a wonderful job of coming together as a cohesive unit, and our performances have shown that. We have also had many specific individuals give great performances so far. First on that list would have to be our goalkeeper Sam Linkous. He has recorded five shutouts in six games and only allowed one goal all season. In the game against Amelia he broke the school record for shutouts in a season. Our defensive line in front of him has also played extremely well, led by Gabe O’Hara. Gabe has a knack for positioning himself in the right spots and keeping our back line organized. He also possess the speed and strength necessary to win tackles against opposing forwards. Everyone who has played in the midfield has had at least one outstanding performance this season. Our most consistent contributors there have been Zach Knight, Colston Roades, and Blake Hurt. Their effort and skill drives everything we do from an attacking standpoint. They are also very important to our defensive structure since they need to close off the middle of the field and route opposing attacks to the wings. Out wide, Austin Schweitzer and Austin Coffey have used their skill and pace to torment opposing defenses. They allow us to play two different ways depending on how the game is unfolding. We can use their pace to counter attack, or their skill to help link with the midfield and defenders to build attacks from the back. Lastly, Chase Easterling has done a tremendous job as our lone forward. He is a tireless worker who constantly puts the opposing defenders under pressure which leads to many mistakes that we can capitalize on.”
Despite the Broncos’ excellent start, Kuntz said there is still room for improvement.
“We definitely still have room to improve,” said Kuntz. “One of those areas is consistently being first to 50-50 balls. At times, we do a great job of winning the initial 50-50 ball or the second one. However, we sometimes have spurts where we get caught standing flat-footed or thinking our teammate is going to take action. Another area that could be improved is maintaining our possession advantage for longer periods of time. There are moments in some games where we tend to play too direct in the middle of the field. Continuing to play simple until we shift into the attacking third of the field nearly always allows us to have more chances on goal.”
The Broncos are back in action Thursday, Sept. 15, as they venture to Hillsboro for a non-league contest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat