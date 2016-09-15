Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play

By Wade Linville –

With round two-of-five of the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division league play in the books, the Western Brown High School boys’ golf team held a narrow two-stroke lead over the Batavia Bulldogs to lead the way in early standings.

The Broncos held a team score of 387 after day two of league play, while Batavia held a team score of 389.

Leading the Broncos after two rounds of play was Ty Large with a combined two-day score of 95. Not far behind Large was Jordan Lind with a combined score of 97.

Western Brown’s Will Stratton held an individual score of 100, while teammate Tabor Tesmer held an individual score of 102.