Jay R Crawford

Jay Rodney Crawford 65 of Williamsburg died thursday sept 8 2016 at the Arbors of Milford in Milford.

he was preceded in death by his parents John Fenner and Ann Crawford. He is survived by his wife Arlene, 2 sons Lee(Kristin) and Aaron(Katherine) Crawford 3 grand children , a sister Jan Crawford and a cousin Gary Patton.

Funeral services will be wednesday sept 14 2016 12:30 PM at the Sardinia Church of Christ. visitation will be from 10:30AM until time of service. Burial will be in Williamsburg Cemetery , Williamsburg Oh. Beam-Fender Funeral home Sardinia Ohio serving the family.