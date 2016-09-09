Kenneth James, age 63, loving son of the late David E. and Bonnie Little (nee Foster), loving brother of Cinda (Art) Goff, Linda (Bob) Mays, David (Jessica) Little and Dale (Heather) Little, cherished uncle of Brian, Shannon, Robbie, Eric, Amy, Darcy and Dana. Ken was a member of the Riverside Astronomical Society and a loyal employee of Cal-Draulics. Memorial Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Saturday, September 24, 2016… at 3pm. Visitation will be from 2pm until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Ohio Veterans Home, payable to OVH-G Veterans Benefit Fund, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.