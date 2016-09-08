Verne Wisby Sr. of Mt. Orab, OH.. 72, passed on Aug. 19, 2016. Beloved husband of Bonnie Wisby of Mt. Orab, loving father of Verne (Lisa) Wisby of Sardinia, OH, Jimmy (Donna) Cornwell of Newburn, TN and Terry Cornwell of Mt. Orab, OH, affectionate grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, dear brother of Mary (James) Watters of Mt. Orab, OH and Virginia Sexton of Mt. Orab, OH, also survived by a host of additional nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He worked at Steel Craft for many years, attended Crosspoint Wesleyan Church and was a member of F.O.E. 2293. He was preceded in death by his parents Verne and Roxie Wisby, a daughter Roxanne Wisby, son Anthony Cornwell and a sister Elizabeth Boyd. Funeral Services were held Tuesday Aug. 23, 2016 at Megie Funeral Home 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 where friends were received. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home.