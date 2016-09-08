Olivette F Corbett

Olivette Frances (Wilson) Corbett died Sunday, September 4, 2016, at her home in Loveland, OH. She was born January 10, 1925 in Mason County, KY, the daughter of the late Leslie Grover and Grace Mae (Kirk) Wison. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Shirley Marshall Wilson and Glenn Kirkby Wilson; one sister Marietta Grace (Wilson) Wilson; sisters-in-law Mary Seyler Wilson and Helen White Wilson, and brother-in-law James Allen Wilson. Olivette Frances (Wilson) Corbett died Sunday, September 4, 2016, at her home in Loveland, OH. She was born January 10, 1925 in Mason County, KY, the daughter of the late Leslie Grover and Grace Mae (Kirk) Wison. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Shirley Marshall Wilson and Glenn Kirkby Wilson; one sister Marietta Grace (Wilson) Wilson; sisters-in-law Mary Seyler Wilson and Helen White Wilson, and brother-in-law James Allen Wilson.

Olivette is survived by her daughter, Linda Corbett Pfeffer and husband, Kim Andrew Pfeffer of Loveland; three grandchildren: Eleanor (Sean) English of Cincinnati, OH; Emily Pfeffer of Arlington, VA; and Aaron Pfeffer of Loveland, OH. She is also survived by eight loving nieces and nephews and their families.

From 1943-45, Olivette worked at the Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH. When the war ended, she worked for AT&T in Cincinnati. Most of her career was a Beauty Salon Owner/Operator in Higginsport, OH. She also worked at Brown County General Hospital and as the clerk for the Village of Higginsport.