Kenneth J. Barber of Fayetteville, OH., 67, died Wednesday, September 7, 2016. Beloved husband of Candace Barber of Fayetteville, OH; loving father of Kenneth J. Barber Jr. of Mt. Orab, OH, Amy R. (Donald Perkins) Barber of Fayetteville, OH and Karen M. Barber of Fayetteville, OH; caring

grandfather of Ashli E. (Karl Townsend) Lindsley of Fayetteville, OH, Joseph “Drew” Barber of Marathon, OH, Morgan Perkins of Fayetteville, OH, Kaitlyn Perkins of Fayetteville, OH; affectionate great-grandfather of Evelyn Barber and Kai Townsend; dear brother of William (Tulane) Barber of Mt. Orab, OH, Doris Smith of Williamsburg, OH, Ruth Kerr of Mt. Orab, OH, Rosemary (Ernie) Eversole of Mt. Orab, OH and Rita (Arlis) Birchfield of Georgetown, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Millie Barber; a grandchild, Cody Perkins, a brother, Anthony Barber and two brothers-in-law, Wendell Smith and Jerry Kerr.

Mr. Barber retired from Steelcraft after 48 years.

Funeral service 1 PM Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Grace Hospice.