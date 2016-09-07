Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125
Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
resized_photogrid_1431998489415Virginia (Mock) McConnaughey, age 91, of the Danville Community, passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2016 in Hillsboro.
 She was born May 19, 1925 in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Herchel Anderson Mock and Nellie Bunn Martin Mock.
 Virginia was a member of Hollowtown Church of Christ and was a pianist and organist for over 70 years. She was also a member of the Cherry Twig for many years, as well as a Pink Lady Volunteer for the Highland District Hospital. She worked as a secretary for Buford Schools, her alma mater, graduating in 1943. Her life was busy serving her community in several different clubs and organizations including; Farm Council, Hamer Township Election Board, and the C.B. Radio Club.
 Surviving are her two daughters, Sandy Richmond of Milford, Nikki (Ron) Tracy, of Sardinia, daughter-in-law, Beverly McConnaughey, of Buford,  nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish her memory are three nieces, Ginger (Ken) Fliehman, Brenda (Jim) Deininger and Breva (Ronald) Harless.
 In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, C. Elwood McConnaughey in 2007, and two sons, Steve McConnaughey in 2010 and Jerry McConnaughey in 2015.
 Services will be held at Hollowtown Church of Christ, Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 11:00 am with Brother Jim Faust officiating.  Interment will follow in the Hamer Township Cemetery.
 Friends will be received at the Hollowtown Church of Christ, 2630 S. Hollowtown Road, Hillsboro, OH, Friday, September 9th, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 until the time of the services.
Edgington Funeral Home is serving the family.
 In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia’s memory may be made to the Hollowtown Church of Christ or to donor’s choice of charity.  To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

