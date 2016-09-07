Chantal C Cook

Chantal Clark Cook, 43, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, died Friday, September 2, 2016, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Tuesday, September 6, 2016, at The Paulk Funeral Home Chapel in Fitzgerald with the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Stembridge and the Rev. Freeman Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 Monday evening at the funeral home in Fitzgerald.

Chantal was born October 26, 1972, in Deerborn, Michigan, to Theo Clark and the late Ava Joyce Saylor Clark. She was educated in Brown County, Ohio and moved to Fitzgerald during her senior year when her family moved with Delco Remy. She graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1991 and received her medical assistant certification from East Central Technical College. She worked in the healthcare field for Affinity Health Group, Dr. Charles Durden, and for Phoebe Dorminy Cardiology Associates, Dr. I. Philip Reese. Chantal was very active in her daughter’s activities and especially enjoyed watching her play softball and show pigs. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and to the mountains as well as returning to Kentucky each year for Thanksgiving. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Chris Cook of Fitzgerald; daughter, Carman Maureen Cook of Fitzgerald; father, Theo & Kathy Clark of Scottsville, Kentucky; two sisters: Vanessa Clark Cleghorn and husband Chris of Fitzgerald and Becky Clark of Scottsville, Kentucky; grandparents, Colby & Glenna Saylor of Hamersville, Ohio as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Nellie Jane Clark.

The family suggests those desiring to send memorials may send them to the Jaymie Jamison Foundation for Hope at www. jaymiejamisonfoundation.org or to the Carman Cook Scholarship Fund at Community Bank, P.O. Box 130, Fitzgerald, GA 31750.

