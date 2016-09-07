Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van
Obituaries

Betty A Stegbauer

About

Written by News Democrat

Betty Ann Stegbauer, age 86, of Fayetteville, passed away early Monday morning, September 5, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.  She was born July 14, 1930, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Ralph and Violet (Higgins) Gaffney.  She was a member of the Fayetteville community for sixty-three years, and attended both the Fayetteville United Methodist Church and the Lynchburg United Methodist Church, where she was a member.  She was also a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star #547 Covert Chapter in Withamsville.  Along with her husband, she operated the family farm for many years.  She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, James Stegbauer, whom she married on April 15, 1950.  She is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Nancy Stegbauer of Fayetteville and Ralph and Nancy Jo Stegbauer of Washington Court House; four grandchildren, Tammy (Kyle) Zimmerman of Leesburg, Eric (Molly) Stegbauer of Greenfield, Brian (Karissa) Stegbauer of Continental and Kim (Rich) Polen of Elyria; eleven great grandchildren, Dylan, Brayden and Corey Zimmerman, Maddy, Emma, Olivia,  Braxton, Bain, and Kinley Stegbauer, and Joel and Charlee Polen; and a sister, Violet Milwee of Gadsden, Alabama.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Verl, Robert and Donald; and two sisters, Mildred and Janet.  In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated.  A memorial service and celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2016 at the Lynchburg United Methodist Church.  Pastor David Wirth will officiate.  Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Barnes Cemetery in Fairview. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the life celebration at 3:00 p.m.  Friends and family will then be invited to a time of food and fellowship in Betty’s honor immediately following her life celebration in the fellowship hall at the church.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg United Methodist Church Roofing Fund, P.O. Box 403, Lynchburg, OH 45142 or the Fayetteville E.M.S., 118 Apple Street, Fayetteville, OH 45118.  The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.  To send condolences to the family, please visit http://www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc/.

