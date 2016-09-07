Betty A Stegbauer

Betty Ann Stegbauer, age 86, of Fayetteville, passed away early Monday morning, September 5, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born July 14, 1930, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Ralph and Violet (Higgins) Gaffney. She was a member of the Fayetteville community for sixty-three years, and attended both the Fayetteville United Methodist Church and the Lynchburg United Methodist Church, where she was a member. She was also a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star #547 Covert Chapter in Withamsville. Along with her husband, she operated the family farm for many years. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, James Stegbauer, whom she married on April 15, 1950. She is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Nancy Stegbauer of Fayetteville and Ralph and Nancy Jo Stegbauer of Washington Court House; four grandchildren, Tammy (Kyle) Zimmerman of Leesburg, Eric (Molly) Stegbauer of Greenfield, Brian (Karissa) Stegbauer of Continental and Kim (Rich) Polen of Elyria; eleven great grandchildren, Dylan, Brayden and Corey Zimmerman, Maddy, Emma, Olivia, Braxton, Bain, and Kinley Stegbauer, and Joel and Charlee Polen; and a sister, Violet Milwee of Gadsden, Alabama. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Verl, Robert and Donald; and two sisters, Mildred and Janet. In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service and celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2016 at the Lynchburg United Methodist Church. Pastor David Wirth will officiate. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Barnes Cemetery in Fairview. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the life celebration at 3:00 p.m. Friends and family will then be invited to a time of food and fellowship in Betty’s honor immediately following her life celebration in the fellowship hall at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg United Methodist Church Roofing Fund, P.O. Box 403, Lynchburg, OH 45142 or the Fayetteville E.M.S., 118 Apple Street, Fayetteville, OH 45118. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To send condolences to the family, please visit http://www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc/.