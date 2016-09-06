Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125 Case IH tractor donated to county fair board Parade of graduates at GEVS elementary
By Kelly Cantwell –
The University of Cincinnati’s decision on Aug. 23 to make the campus smoke free in May of 2017 will include not just the main campus in Cincinnati, but the branch campuses, including UC Clermont College, as well.
“As a university with a health system it’s very important that we take a look at what we’re doing to encourage healthy behavior,” said Greg Vehr, university spokesman. He added that UC wanted to take the impact of smoking on non-smokers on campus into consideration.
The resolution passed by the UC Board of Trustees  states that the university has some smoking regulations in place, and that UC is dedicated to a healthy environment.
“The university recognizes that smoking any substance in any form poses a public health hazard,” the resolution states.
The university is not ahead of the game in making this move, Vehr said, as other universities have had similar policies in place for years now. UC’s medical campus does already have a smoking ban in place.
“It provides an opportunity to educate people about it and provide a smoking cessation opportunity for those who need it,” Vehr said.
At this point, there is a subcommittee of the Tobacco Free UC Task Force looking into smoking cessation education options, but Vehr is unsure if UC will be able to offer free classes or not.
Smoking cessation classes will also be offered at UC Clermont. The campus has been talking about going smoke free for awhile, even offering to be a pilot program before the board decided to make the entire university smoke free at once, said Mae Hanna, Assistant Dean Marketing and Communications for UC Clermont.
“I know we’ve had a lot of complaints from students,” said Hanna, specifically referring to students who felt the rule stating no one can smoke within 20 feet of a building entrance was not enough.
She does expect some resistance from smokers, but not from anyone else.
“I know that that will be welcome, obviously, by the non smokers,” Hanna said.
The ban will include “all tobacco-derived or tobacco-containing products including, but not limited to, cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, vaporizing devices, cigars and cigarillos, hookah smoked products, pipes, oral tobacco and nasal tobacco,” in addition to “any product intended to mimic tobacco products.”
UC will spend the next nine months educating students and staff, using signs, videos, social media and other online methods. The university will also discuss the ban during student and new staff orientation.
The ban will be enforced by educating visitors to campus, students and staff about the ban and by peer-to-peer pressure.
“It’s not something that we want to put our public safety personnel really in a position to do,” Vehr said.
He added that the university does not want to come down hard on people, even though some might push the envelope, but the university does want to be a healthy organization that keeps people healthy. He did say if visitors choose not to abide by the rule they will be asked to leave.
According to the policy approved by the trustees, violators may be subject to fines or, for students, sanctions pursuant to the student code or conduct, or staff, disciplinary action.

