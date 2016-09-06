Marjorie M Hardy

Marjorie May Hardy, age 93 of West Union, Ohio died Saturday, September 3, 2016 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a United States Army veteran. Marjorie was born March 4, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Lawrey) Stephen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Howard Hardy, one son – David Lee Fiscus and one sister – Ilene Fawcett. Marjorie May Hardy, age 93 of West Union, Ohio died Saturday, September 3, 2016 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a United States Army veteran. Marjorie was born March 4, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Lawrey) Stephen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Howard Hardy, one son – David Lee Fiscus and one sister – Ilene Fawcett.

Mrs. Hardy is survived by two daughters – Carroll Vance of West Union, Ohio and Melody Johnson and husband Dennis of Hamersville, Ohio; one son – Dennis Fiscus and wife Sharon of St. Joseph, Illinois; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post #9772, Mt. Orab, Ohio.