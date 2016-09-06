Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125 Case IH tractor donated to county fair board Parade of graduates at GEVS elementary
Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
chase-IMG_7327By Wayne Gates –
A Williamsburg man has pleaded guilty to two counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor in Brown County Common Pleas Court.
Richard Chase entered the plea on August 16.  Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler accepted the plea and will sentence Chase on Sept. 12.
The two counts are felonies of the second degree and carry a maximum sentence of eight years each, along with a $15,000 fine each.
Chase was originally indicted in July for 123 counts of child pornography.
Brown County First Assistant Prosecutor Zac Corbin said in July that the charges centered around pictures of children.
“Those charges all stem from pornography involving minors.  These are all pornographic images found on electronic devices controlled by Mr. Chase,” Corbin said.
There are three separate victims discussed in the indictment that Chase is alleged to have photographed himself.  Corbin said that Chase faces more serious second degree felony charges in connection with those victims.
Chase was originally indicted on three counts of Endangering Children, five counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance and five counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.  All charges are second degree felonies.
In addition, Chase was indicted on 110 counts of fourth degree felony Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.  Corbin said that each charge is based on a different single image.
Corbin said that Chase was arrested following a tip from a family that he had been taking illegal photographs.
A search warrant was executed at Chase’s home where electronic devices were seized and then examined for illegal images.

