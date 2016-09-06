Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125 Case IH tractor donated to county fair board Parade of graduates at GEVS elementary
Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low

bcjoblessThe unemployment rate in Brown County fell in July to a 16 year low.
According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the jobless rate in Brown County in July was 5.2 percent, down from 5.4 percent in June.
The last time the local unemployment rate was that low was in July of 2000, when it stood at 5.1 percent.
Debora Plymail, the Director of the Ohio Means Jobs Program in Adams and Brown counties, said that it seems people are having to travel less to find work.
“We have seen many more job openings being advertised within Adams and Brown counties than we have seen in the past few years.  That means that employers are feeling more comfortable about the idea of expanding,” Plymail said.
Brown County, along with Adams, Brown, Pike and Scioto counties, are in Plymail’s territory.
“We are better off in this area now than we have been historically, but we have much more room for improvement,” Plymail said.
Scioto, Pike and Adams counties all rank in the top ten highest unemployment rates in the state.  Scioto is 5th at 7.3 percent, Pike is 6th at 7.2 percent and Adams is 8th at 7.0 percent.
Plymail said there are steps that job seekers can take to improve their prospects.
“It’s important that they register on ohiomeansjobs.com, because that is the state’s job matching system.  When they register, they can set up their search to get e-mails when a job comes open that fits their skills,” Plymail said.
“Also if they can build their skills, either building on what they already know or be trained in a new skill set, they can make themselves more marketable to an employer.”
In other counties in southwest Ohio, the unemployment rate fell by .1 percent in July for Clermont, Highland and Adams counties and stayed the same in Clinton County.
The current jobless rate in Clermont County is 4.2 percent, Adams County is at 7.0 percent and Highland County is at 5.8 percent.  Clinton County is holding steady at 5.7 percent.
Monroe County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 9.9 percent and Mercer County the lowest at 3.1 percent.
Brown County, at 5.2 percent, has the 34th lowest unemployment rate in the state.
The July jobless rate for Ohio as a whole was 4.8 percent, according to ODJFS.

