SWRMC Home Health business is sold

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wayne Gates –

The Home Health component of Southwest Healthcare of Brown County is being sold.
Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler approved the sale on August 25.
The property and assets of the hospital are in receivership following a foreclosure action in March of last year by Brown County Treasurer Connie Patrick.  The current Brown County tax bill on the property is just over $523,000.
The buyer is Indus Home Health Care of Mason, Ohio.  The purchase price is listed as $100,000, and it will be sold “free and clear of all liens, claims interests and encumbrances.”
New Growth Advisors Receiver Sumner Saeks said that Indus would continue to operate the business in Brown County.
Saeks also has put a motion before Gusweiler to allow the sale of the former Southwest Regional Medical Center at auction on Sept. 14.  As of press time, Gusweiler had not approved the motion.
It asks that the auction sale of the hospital and property be “free and clear of liens, claims and encumbrances”, meaning that any proceeds of the auction will be the only money made available to settle any claims.
At an August 10  hearing on the matter, the matter of medical records that remain on the property was discussed.
Gusweiler said that he would not approve a sale of the property until he was presented with a plan for the proper disposition of the medical records.
In the motion, the receiver’s attorney writes,  “Upon the close of the sale of the Hospital, there will be no place for the Receiver to store the medical records.  The Receiver has discussed with the Prosecuting Attorney (Little) whether her clients have an issue in the medical records,” the motion reads.
It also references a discussion of the disposition of the records with the attorney of current property owner Dr. Krishna Surapaneni.
New Growth Advisors Attorney Michael Debbeler told Gusweiler that his clients would look into the issue and see what was required.
“We will give you what our research shows on HIPPA, state medical authorities, plus what happens when the economic issues are such that there’s no money to pay for any of this…we will try to give the court some direction on what these issues are,” Debbeler told Gusweiler at the hearing.
Following the hearing, New Growth Advisors Project Manager Jennifer Brauer said that there were still a couple of issues with the hospital property that were being addressed.
“There is some flooding in the basement following all of the recent rain and we are looking into how to deal with that,” Brauer said.
Brauer also referenced some nuclear medicine material stored at the hospital.
“We are waiting to see if a nuclear medicine operator will come in to purchase the entire facility, then they can take possession of that.  If not, we’re going to have to dispose of it in accordance with Ohio Department of Health Regulations.”

