Six sentenced in Common Pleas

Six people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Lawrence Allen

On May 19 , a 6 Count indictment was filed against Lawrence Wayne Allen, Jr. in Case No. 2016-2121.

The indictment charged Count 1, Participating in a Criminal Act and Count 2, Felonious Assault, w/spec, both felonies of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a $15,000.00 fine; Count 3, Aggravated Riot, w/spec, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000.00; Count 4, Assault, Count 5, Aggravated Menacing, and Count 6, Criminal Trespassing, all misdemeanors.

On August 23, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Allen to 2 years of community control sanctions and no contact with the victims. Counts 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6 are dismissed.

Billy Chapman

On April 7 , an 11 Count indictment was filed against Billy Chapman, in Case No. 2016-2080.

The indictment charged Counts 1, 3, 8, & 9, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00; Counts 4, 5, & 7, Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison, and a $2,500.00 fine; Count 6, Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance and Count 10, Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, both felonies of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine and Count 11, Petty Theft, M-1.

On August 23, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 1, 2, 3, & 8 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Chapman as to Count 1, confinement of 11 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Restitution; Count 2, confinement of 11 months in prison and Restitution, and Count 3, 11 months in prison and Restitution and Count 8, confinement of 15 months in prison and Restitution. All Counts are to run consecutively.

Counts 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 10 & 11 are dismissed.

Charles Davis

On August 11, a 1 Count indictment was filed against Charles Allen Davis, in Case No. 2016-2172.

The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.00. On August 24, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Davis, confinement of 5 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections.

Kristopher Gould

On July 28 , a 3 Count indictment was filed against Kristopher Gould, in Case No. 2016-2166.

The indictment charged Count 1, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty 18 months in prison, a $5000.00 fine and a driver’s license suspension between 6 months to 3 years; Count 2, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Count 3, Possession of Drugs, both a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine.

On August 24, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Gould to 2 years of community control sanctions, intensive probation upon completion of STAR Program plus any Aftercare, that can include Transitional Living and a 12 month driver’s license suspension. Counts 2 & 3 are dismissed.

Rusty McPherson

On December 7, 2015, a 2 Count indictment was filed against Rusty P. Mcpherson in Case No. 2015-2365.

The indictment charged Count 1, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs and Count 2, Conspiracy, both a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, a fine of $10,000.00 and a driver’s license suspension from 6 months to 3 years.

On August 23, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Mcpherson confinement of 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Highland County Common Pleas Court Case No. 12-CR-0206.

The Court will consider Judicial Release into the STAR program at the appropriate time. Defendant also has a driver’s license suspension for 12 months. Count 2 is dismissed.

Matthew Sheehy

On July 28, 2016, a 4 Count indictment was filed against Matthew Tyler Sheehy, in Case No. 2016-2162.

The indictment charged Count 1, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, a $10,000.00 fine and a driver’s license suspension of 6 months to 3 years; Count 2, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of $2500.00.

On August 23, 2016 Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Sheehy to 2 years of community control sanctions and a license suspension for 10 years, the first three years being mandatory. Defendant shall have no contact with the victim. Counts 2, 3 & 4 are dismissed.