SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125 Case IH tractor donated to county fair board Parade of graduates at GEVS elementary Ripley Students educated about the dangers of drugs Georgetown Council examines options for electricity purchase Nine sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Aicholtz Road construction planned BCRWA Aberdeen project near completion
News

Six sentenced in Common Pleas

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Six people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.
Lawrence Allen
On May 19, a 6 Count indictment was filed against Lawrence Wayne Allen, Jr. in Case No. 2016-2121.
The indictment charged Count 1, Participating in a Criminal Act and Count 2, Felonious Assault, w/spec, both felonies of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a $15,000.00 fine; Count 3, Aggravated Riot, w/spec, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000.00; Count 4, Assault, Count 5, Aggravated Menacing, and Count 6, Criminal Trespassing, all misdemeanors.
On August 23, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Allen to 2 years of community control sanctions and no contact with the victims. Counts 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6 are dismissed.
Billy Chapman
On April 7, an 11 Count indictment was filed against Billy Chapman, in Case No. 2016-2080.
The indictment charged Counts 1, 3, 8, & 9, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00; Counts 4, 5, & 7, Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison, and a $2,500.00 fine; Count 6, Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance and Count 10, Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, both felonies of the 3rd  degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine and Count 11, Petty Theft, M-1.
On August 23, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 1, 2, 3, & 8 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Chapman as to Count 1, confinement of 11 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Restitution; Count 2, confinement of 11 months in prison and Restitution, and Count 3, 11 months in prison and Restitution and Count 8, confinement of 15 months in prison and Restitution.   All Counts are to run consecutively.
Counts 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 10 & 11 are dismissed.
Charles Davis
On August 11, a 1 Count indictment was filed against Charles Allen Davis, in Case No. 2016-2172.
The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.00. On August 24, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Davis, confinement of 5 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections.
Kristopher Gould
On July 28, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Kristopher Gould, in Case No. 2016-2166.
The indictment charged Count 1, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty 18 months in prison, a $5000.00 fine and a driver’s license suspension between 6 months to 3 years; Count 2, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Count 3, Possession of Drugs, both a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine.
On August 24, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Gould to 2 years of community control sanctions, intensive probation upon completion of STAR Program plus any Aftercare, that can include Transitional Living and a 12 month driver’s license suspension.  Counts 2 & 3 are dismissed.
Rusty McPherson
On December 7, 2015, a 2 Count indictment was filed against Rusty P. Mcpherson in Case No. 2015-2365.
The indictment charged Count 1, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs and Count 2, Conspiracy, both a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, a fine of $10,000.00 and a driver’s license suspension from 6 months to 3 years.
On August 23, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Mcpherson confinement of 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Highland County Common Pleas Court Case No. 12-CR-0206.
The Court will consider Judicial Release into the STAR program at the appropriate time. Defendant also has a driver’s license suspension for 12 months.  Count 2 is dismissed.
Matthew Sheehy
On July 28, 2016, a 4 Count indictment was filed against Matthew Tyler Sheehy, in Case No. 2016-2162.
The indictment charged Count 1, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, a $10,000.00 fine and a driver’s license suspension of 6 months to 3 years; Count 2, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of $2500.00.
On August 23, 2016 Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Sheehy to 2 years of community control sanctions and a license suspension for 10 years, the first three years being mandatory.   Defendant shall have no contact with the victim.  Counts 2, 3 & 4 are dismissed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat