Man charged after a fight results in death

By Wayne Gates –

Seven people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on August 25.

Timothy Fain, 43 of Aberdeen, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a third degree felony.

He is accused of causing the death of Ira Anderson on July 16 .

“According to witnesses, Mr. Fain and Mr. Anderson were in an argument that escalated into a shoving match. Mr. Anderson fell and hit his head on the ground and died as a result,” said Brown County First Assistant Prosecutor Zac Corbin.

Fain is also charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a knife and a tomahawk, during the July incident. The charge is a first degree misdemeanor.

Fain is also charged with a number of drug offenses related to an April 21 arrest.

He is charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, all fifth degree felonies, and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a first degree misdemeanor.

Anthony Weaver, 43 of Williamsburg, is charged with Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a third degree felony.

Cathy Hollin, 49 of Mount Orab, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony, and Operating a Vehicle Under the IUnfluence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a first degree misdemeanor.

Michael Darnall, 31 of Ripley, is charged with Domestic Violence, fourth degree felony.

Tynia Seipelt, 48, is charged with Possession of Heroin and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both fifth degree felonies and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a second degree misdemeanor.

Bryan Campbell II, 23 of Cincinnati, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, Falsification a first degree misdemeanor, and Obstructing Official Business, a second degree misdemeanor.

Kenneth Markwell, 23 of Aberdeen, is charged with Possession of Heroin and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both fifth degree felonies and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a second degree misdemeanor.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.