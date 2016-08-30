James Adams, Sr

James “Jim” Adams, Sr. age 78. Husband of Pauline (nee Shoemaker) for 21 years and the late Betty J. (nee Jones) Adams for 39 years. Father of Carol (Mike) Henson, Bo “James, Jr.” (Vanessa) Adams, Tammy (Russ) Riley, Rema (Jamie) Loudon, Juli (Joey) Rockey and Malenia Nelson. Brother of Nancy (Larry) Wallace, Gary Haney, Patty (Dave) Linville, Butch Adams, Linda Adams and preceded in death by 1 sister and 1 brother. Grandfather of Chris and Brian Henson, Jamie Adams, Dawn (Rich) Cole, Jacob and EmmaLee Rockey, Keith Brown II, Kayla and Haleigh Abrams and the late Josh Adams. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday Aug. 30, 2016 from 5 PM until time of service 8 PM all at the Moore Family Funeral Homes LLC. 225 Spring St. Batavia, Ohio. Interment and grave side service 11 AM Wednesday Aug. 31,2016 Greenmound Cemetery New Richmond ,Ohio. Mr. Adams was a member of the Church of Christ and Christian Union (CCCU). He was a pastor for almost 60 years in New Richmond, Moscow, Neville and Bainbridge. He won many awards for his Pastoring. Memorials to American Liver Foundation in care of Pauline Adams. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5 to 8 PM with service Tuesday at 8 PM. Graveside service Wednesday 11 AM at Greenmound Cemetery in New Richmond.