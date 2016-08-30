SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125 Case IH tractor donated to county fair board Parade of graduates at GEVS elementary Ripley Students educated about the dangers of drugs Georgetown Council examines options for electricity purchase Nine sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Aicholtz Road construction planned BCRWA Aberdeen project near completion
News

Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
By Martha Jacob –
The Courthouse Square Association, Inc. of Georgetown is proud to announce the upcoming Concert on the Square, Thursday, Sept. 8, featuring Donna Frost, performing from 7 to 9 p.m. in front of the courthouse.
Donna Frost grew up in a musical family, with her grandparents performing gospel singers and her father and uncles made up the well known Frost Quartet, a group that is still recording and performing today. Another uncle, Felton Jarvs, was a producer for Elvis Presley.
Donna Frost’s premier release was ‘Pure & Simple’ and she performed with her all-female band, “The Paper Dolls, listed as the Best Female Band in Mid-South by Rolling Stone Magazine’s Rock and Roll Almanac.
Frost has worked with artists such as Skeeter Davis and B.J. Thomas’ latest CD.
“We are so excited to have Donna Frost coming to Georgetown to perform our last show of our Summer on the Square events,” said Susan Bean, of the Courthouse Square Association.
“Originally we had a talent show scheduled for that Thursday, Sept. 8 show, but it was cancelled.
“Concertgoers will enjoy the considerable talents of Donna Frost, a Nashville resident who is touring in this part of the country, playing acoustic and electric guitar and in an unusual twist, country ukulele.”
Bean said that Frost has been well received recently at the Blind Lemon in Cincinnati and other similar venues. She is a singer and songwriter known for her upbeat country and folk performances.
“This concert, like all the others is free to the public,” Bean added. “A newcomer to the concert will be the local food truck, ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine.’
“So please come out and join us for this last concert of the summer. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and have a great time. If it rains, the event will be moved to the Gaslight Theatre.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat