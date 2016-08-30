Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8

By Martha Jacob –

The Courthouse Square Association, Inc. of Georgetown is proud to announce the upcoming Concert on the Square, Thursday, Sept. 8 , featuring Donna Frost, performing from 7 to 9 p.m. in front of the courthouse.

Donna Frost grew up in a musical family, with her grandparents performing gospel singers and her father and uncles made up the well known Frost Quartet, a group that is still recording and performing today. Another uncle, Felton Jarvs, was a producer for Elvis Presley.

Donna Frost’s premier release was ‘Pure & Simple’ and she performed with her all-female band, “The Paper Dolls, listed as the Best Female Band in Mid-South by Rolling Stone Magazine’s Rock and Roll Almanac.

Frost has worked with artists such as Skeeter Davis and B.J. Thomas’ latest CD.

“We are so excited to have Donna Frost coming to Georgetown to perform our last show of our Summer on the Square events,” said Susan Bean, of the Courthouse Square Association.

“Originally we had a talent show scheduled for that Thursday, Sept. 8 show, but it was cancelled.

“Concertgoers will enjoy the considerable talents of Donna Frost, a Nashville resident who is touring in this part of the country, playing acoustic and electric guitar and in an unusual twist, country ukulele.”

Bean said that Frost has been well received recently at the Blind Lemon in Cincinnati and other similar venues. She is a singer and songwriter known for her upbeat country and folk performances.

“This concert, like all the others is free to the public,” Bean added. “A newcomer to the concert will be the local food truck, ‘Angela’s Curbside Cuisine.’

“So please come out and join us for this last concert of the summer. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and have a great time. If it rains, the event will be moved to the Gaslight Theatre.”