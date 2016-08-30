Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education

Braydon Bevens has kicked off his campaign for the Ohio State Board of Education to represent the 10th District.

“I am running for the State School Board because public education has deeply impacted my life, and I know that it will greatly impact the lives of my children,” said Bevens. “I attended public schools, I am sending my children to public schools, and I have served as a substitute teacher in the Waverly Local School District. I believe that we need to fully fund our public schools in order to provide our children with a quality education, regardless of what ZIP code they live in.

I am running as a concerned parent who wants to improve the quality of Ohio public schools for all our children.”

Bevens is a small-business owner specializing in property management.

Bevens also served as a volunteer firefighter in Pee Pee Township, a member of the Pike County Housing Authority and a substitute teacher for the Waverly Local School District.

The 10th District on the Ohio State Board of Education includes the 10th, 14th and 17th Senate Districts, including Clark, Greene, Madison, Fayette, Clinton Clermont, Brown, Highland, Ross, Pike, Adams, Scioto, Lawrence, Jackson, and Gallia counties as well as portions of Pickaway and Vinton counties.

Bevens lives in Waverly with his wife and two children, and one of his children is currently enrolled in the public school system.