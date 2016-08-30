2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11

By Martha Jacob –

Expectations are high and excitement is growing for this year’s Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley “HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk/Run, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 .

Registration for the event will begin at 2 p.m. and the hike will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Merchants National Bank in Mt. Orab.

Last year the event generated nearly $6,000 which goes towards quality end-of-life care for Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley’s patients.

Nearly 150 walkers and runners participated last year to show their support for Hospice of Hope.

“Hospice of Hope, Ohio Valley provides a special kind of care and support for persons in the last phases of life-limiting illness so tat they may live as fully and comfortably as possible,” said Erin Richmond, public relations coordinator with Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley.

“We focus on controlling the patient’s pain and other physical symptoms of their illness. This HIKE 4 HOPE generates funds to help us help our patients.”

All ages of participants are invited and encouraged to take part in this fun event.

The cost is only $15 for adults, $12 for children, ($10 for age 10 and under) and families are only $30 and includes 2 tee shirts. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd place winners as will at place teams.

Discount provided for groups of 10 or more and the cost includes a t-shirt and food after the walk.

For registration forms and more information visit www.hospiceofhope.org or call Richmond at (800) 928-4243.

HIKE 4 HOPE is being sponsored by:

•Merchants National Bank

• Nationwide Insurance Paul Hall and Associates

• Hillsboro Family Dentistry

• Sun Group Newspapers

• Butterbee’s American Grille

• Country Inn Restaurant