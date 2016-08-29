Gladys Warner, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, August 28, 2016 at the Georgetown Villa Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a retired fiscal officer for Brown County Child Support and a member of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church. Gladys was born April 29, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Benjamin and Rhoda (Burns) Rich.

Mrs. Warner is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Robert Warner whom she married September 17, 1948; three children – Mark Warner and wife Danielle of Georgetown, Ohio, Jill Franck and husband Dennis of Springfield, Missouri and Thomas Warner and wife Kathy of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Jane Ann Warner of Felicity, Ohio, Josette and Nicole Warner both of Georgetown, Ohio, Timothy Franck and wife Mandi of Springfield, Missouri and Jessica Graham and husband Isaac of Glendora, California; six great grandchildren – Shaelee and Shelby Franck, Gabriel, Lyric and Tennyson Graham and Brenleigh Slater and one brother – Dennis Rich and wife Georgia of Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 1, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dennis Franck will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. -8:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

