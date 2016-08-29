Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125 Case IH tractor donated to county fair board Parade of graduates at GEVS elementary Ripley Students educated about the dangers of drugs Georgetown Council examines options for electricity purchase Nine sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Aicholtz Road construction planned BCRWA Aberdeen project near completion Rhoden family buried as investigation continues Sixteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Mercy Health presents scholarships Learning as we go as we combine our newspapers Renovations coming to Gaslight Theater Brown County Chamber of Commerce gets update on jail project
Ashley D Ring, Sr

Ring, AshleyAshley D. Ring,Sr. age 45 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, August 25, 2016 at his residence. He was an employee of Walmart in Amelia, Ohio and a United States Marine Gulf War veteran. He was born March 3, 1971 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of David L. and Diane (Jenner) Ring of Mt. Washington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one brother – Michael Ring.
Ashley is survived by three children – Michael T. Ring of Dayton, Ohio, Kate Ring of Maysville, Kentucky and Ashley D. Ring II of Amelia, Ohio; his parents – David L. and Diane (Jenner) Ring of Mt. Washington, Ohio; three sisters – Molly Ring and fiancé  Kevin Neal of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tashia Ring and husband Rob Schramm, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sarah Ring of Mt. Washington, Ohio; uncles and aunts – Charles L. Ring and wife Jill of Georgetown, Ohio, Kenneth Ring of Georgetown, Ohio, Michael Jenner and wife Paula of Conway, South Carolina and Darrell Jenner and wife Doneta of Marion, Ohio; one niece – Adia Schramm of Cincinnati, Ohio and numerous cousins, great aunts and great uncles including Marian Ring of Erlanger, Kentucky.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the funeral home.

