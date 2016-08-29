Ashley D. Ring,Sr. age 45 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, August 25, 2016 at his residence. He was an employee of Walmart in Amelia, Ohio and a United States Marine Gulf War veteran. He was born March 3, 1971 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of David L. and Diane (Jenner) Ring of Mt. Washington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one brother – Michael Ring. Ashley D. Ring,Sr. age 45 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, August 25, 2016 at his residence. He was an employee of Walmart in Amelia, Ohio and a United States Marine Gulf War veteran. He was born March 3, 1971 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of David L. and Diane (Jenner) Ring of Mt. Washington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one brother – Michael Ring.

Ashley is survived by three children – Michael T. Ring of Dayton, Ohio, Kate Ring of Maysville, Kentucky and Ashley D. Ring II of Amelia, Ohio; his parents – David L. and Diane (Jenner) Ring of Mt. Washington, Ohio; three sisters – Molly Ring and fiancé Kevin Neal of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tashia Ring and husband Rob Schramm, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sarah Ring of Mt. Washington, Ohio; uncles and aunts – Charles L. Ring and wife Jill of Georgetown, Ohio, Kenneth Ring of Georgetown, Ohio, Michael Jenner and wife Paula of Conway, South Carolina and Darrell Jenner and wife Doneta of Marion, Ohio; one niece – Adia Schramm of Cincinnati, Ohio and numerous cousins, great aunts and great uncles including Marian Ring of Erlanger, Kentucky.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the funeral home.