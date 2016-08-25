Patricia L Slagle

Patricia “Pat” L. Slagle (nee Daugherty), loving wife of the late Lee Roy Slagle. Dear mother of Alicia (Antoinette Vodnik) Slagle and Charles Lee Roy (Bridgette) Slagle. Sister of Stephen C. (Julie Kline) Daugherty. Grandmother of Madison and Serenity. Aunt of Lucia White and Sequoia Daugherty. Great Aunt of Kourtnie, Xavier, Ayana, Asiya and Amara. Also survived by her beloved canine companion Sissy. Pat, a resident of Ripley, Ohio formerly of Hamersville, passed away August 23, 2016 at the age of

77.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 from 6:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel. Memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund, 85 Lucy Run Road, Amelia, Ohio 45102. www.ecnurre.com