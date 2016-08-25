Anna M Huber

Anna Mae Huber, age 83 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Ohio Goshen Chapter 382, Scanlon-Kelly VFW Post #5920 Ladies Auxiliary and the Ladies Altar Society at St. Angela Merici Parish. Anna was born July 7, 1933 in Goshen, Ohio the daughter of the late Lantie (Catherine Bray) Wilson and Nannie Elizabeth (Kirby) Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Harry W. Huber in 2009; four brothers – Gilbert, Earl, Alva Eugene and Franklin Samuel Huber and two sisters – Dorothy Eckert and Ruby Ellen Wilson.

Mrs. Huber is survived by four daughters – Linda M. Stegbauer and husband Timothy of Lynchburg, Ohio, Tina Y. Whitacre and husband Randy and Dianna J. Pope all of Fayetteville, Ohio and Lantie S. Jack and husband Mike of Walnut Springs, Texas; two sons – Michael W. Huber and wife Denise of Glen Rose, Texas and H. Christopher Huber and wife Connie of Blanchester, Ohio; one brother – Lantie Wilson, Jr. of Goshen, Ohio; two sisters – Nannette Huff and husband Jim of Miamisburg, Ohio and Opal Cahall of Feesburg, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; five step great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 27, 2016 at the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. Rev. Hank Albietz will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, Inc. P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597.

