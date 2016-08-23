Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned

By Wayne Gates –

The Ohio Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament is coming to the White Oak Golf Course in Sardinia this Saturday .

Organizer Sherry Bingamon said that there is still room for five more teams, or twenty individual slots.

The cost to participate is $75 per person, with all of the revenue after expenses going to help out the residents of the veterans home.

“We use it for whatever the veterans need at the home. They have a wish list that they give to us and then we buy whatever we can afford with the money we collect,” Bingamon said.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. and tee off is at 1 p.m.

Bingamon said that annual event raised about $7000 last year.

“The veterans deserve it. They served our country and sacrificed a lot, so they deserve it,” she said.

The tournament is being organized by the Ohio Veteran’s Home Volunteer Committee.