Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years

By Martha B. Jacob –

Every year since the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001, two sisters, Diana Lawrence and Jean Johnson have been sending boxes filled with comfort items, throughout the year, to Americans in the military.

The two started the Troop Box Ministries. Each box is filled with items like Slim Jims, cereal, instant products, tuna, personal care products, Clorox wipes, and anything that will make the troops more comfortable.

“It’s only because of all the volunteers, support from a lot of churches and personal donations and contributions that my sister and I are able to make this all happen,” Lawrence said.

Each month Lawrence sends out an update on what’s going on at Troop Box Ministries. Following are excerpts from her August Newsletter.

“It’s August and summer is coming to an end,” Lawrence said. “Everything is running smoothly here. Jean and I had the honor of attending a special ceremony at the park in Milford, honoring the Korean War Veterans. A light lunch was served and State Representative Doug Green sang beautifully for the crowd. It was a touching program. The Milford Schools have supported the Troop Box Ministry for more than five years now.”

Lawrence commented that on July 18 the ladies and one gentleman from the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) group helped pack boxes. She said that Brandon Brown had graduated basic training and is currently entering another phase of the program. Brandon is the grandson of David and Claire Brown of Hamersville.

“We’ve been in operation now for 16 years,” Lawrence said, “I’d like to thank Don and Brenda Grooms, Lois Branch, Bible Chapel UCC in Hamersville, the Hamersville Baptist Church, Mt. Olivet Church in Winchester and David and Claire Brown.”

Other contributors include:

• The Georgetown Office Supply

• Paul Luyster

• Jim Brown

• Mike Horkay and Margaret Romaro

• Chad Kenny

• Chris Laneve

• Chris Bayless

• James Maghay

• Don Neal

• Nick Mumm

• John Karcher

“We are all very proud at Troop Box Ministries that we have not missed a single month in sending out the care packages since we started,” Lawrence said. “I believe the Lord has blessed our ministry with so many people donating to what we do. For this we are forever thankful.

“Until next month, please pray for the safety of our young men and women and for the leaders of our country.”