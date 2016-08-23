Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury

Ten people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on August 11 on a variety of offenses.

Timothy Schmidt, 33, is charged with one count of Rape, a first degree felony, Endangering Children, a second degree felony, two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, both third degree felonies, Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, a fourth degree felony and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, a fifth degree felony.

Charles Davis, 21 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Robbery, a first degree felony. Davis is accused of using a knife to commit a theft offense on July 29.

Tyler Gilbert, 22 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Burglary, a first degree felony and Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, a fifth degree felony.

Ian Craig, 22 of Williamsburg, is charged with Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a fourth degree felony.

Edwin Robinson is charged with Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a third degree felony.

Robert Moman, 30 of Aberdeen, is charged with Domestic Violence, a third degree felony.

Douglas McClanahan, 33 of Blanchester, is charged with Possession of Heroin, Theft and two counts of Forgery, all fifth degree felonies. He is also charged with Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a first degree misdemeanor.

Suzanne Tibbe, 48 of Russellville, is charged with two counts of Identity Fraud, a fourth degree felony. She is also charged with Theft, a fifth degree felony and Misuse of Credit Cards, a first degree misdemeanor.

Jackie Craig, 45 of Georgetown, is charged with Vandalism, a fifth degree felony.

Bryan Arthur, 44 of Sardinia, is charged with Abduction, a third degree felony, and Domestic Violence, a fifth degree felony.

An indictment means that an individual has been charged with a crime. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.