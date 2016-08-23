2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125 Case IH tractor donated to county fair board Parade of graduates at GEVS elementary Ripley Students educated about the dangers of drugs Georgetown Council examines options for electricity purchase Nine sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Aicholtz Road construction planned BCRWA Aberdeen project near completion Rhoden family buried as investigation continues Sixteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Mercy Health presents scholarships Learning as we go as we combine our newspapers Renovations coming to Gaslight Theater Brown County Chamber of Commerce gets update on jail project Southern Hills students promote school programs Mt. Orab Lions Club hosts Car Show May 15
By Wayne Gates –

Local attorney Nick Owens is running for the Ohio State Board of Education in November.
Owens works as a prosecutor in the Brown County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.  He said that being a member of the state board has been a goal of his for a few years.
“As a person who is the product of a public education and a product of what education can do for ones life, I think it’s important to make sure that everyone can receive the same opportunities that I did as a child and young adult,” Owens said.
“Education is the great equalizer in our country.  If a quality education is not available to everyone everywhere, then I believe that this sets our communities back.”
The 10th District seat Owens is running for includes 17 counties with an estimated population of one million people.   The counties are: Adams, Brown, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Greene, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Pickaway (partial), Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton (partial).
Owens said that he recognized the challenges faced by the many rural and cash-strapped school districts in this part of the state.
“We have poverty in our primarily rural 17 county state board of education district just like we have poverty in larger cities.  It’s important that the residents of this district have a member that speaks for them,” Owens said.
“Each district faces unique challenges, but we all have the same goal of providing a quality education.”
Owens said that if elected, there would be plenty of work to do.
“There needs to be more fairness in school system funding.  It’s not fair that a child is given a better education because of where they live,” Owens said.
“We also have to raise the graduation rates in the state of Ohio.  Our graduation rates are lower than 90 percent right now.  A person who doesn’t graduate high school ends up being held back in areas like income and employment for their entire lives.”
Owens also addressed an issue familiar to many Ohio residents.
“We have to do a better job of having more drug education, identification and awareness in our schools.  We have to be having these conversations with students at an early age,” Owens said.
Owens provided the following biographical information to The News Democrat.
“Nick Owens grew up in Batavia, Ohio, located in Clermont County. He attended Batavia Local Schools from kindergarten through high school, and graduated in 2003. While in high school, Nick Owens attended college full-time as a post secondary student at the University of Cincinnati’s Clermont College.
In 2005, Nick Owens graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Business with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration majoring in Finance and Real Estate. He was the first person in his immediate family to graduate with a college degree.
Upon graduating from college, Nick Owens began his public service career as an aide to Congresswoman Jean Schmidt of Ohio’s Second Congressional District ultimately working in both her Cincinnati and Washington, D.C. offices.
In 2010, Nick Owens left his congressional staff position and began law school at the University of Dayton School of Law where he graduated in just two years.
In 2012, Nick Owens was admitted to the practice of law in the State of Ohio. He accepted a position working as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Brown County where he works to this day.
As a prosecutor, Nick Owens was instrumental in the founding of the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force. Additionally, Nick Owens volunteers his time as a coach for the Western Brown High School Mock Trial team, which last season qualified for the state competition.

