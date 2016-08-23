Helen B. Hensley, age 69 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday August 21, 2016 at Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a corrections officer at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for ten years. Ms. Hensley was born October 31, 1946 the daughter of the late James Robert and Ethel Mae (Kennard) Schroth. She was also preceded in death by one son – Jimmy Hensley.

Ms. Hensley is survived by one son – Chris Hensley and wife Anna of Columbus, Georgia; six grandchildren – Lauren, Chance, Ava, Brooke, Nick and Emma Hensley.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

