Four sentenced in common pleas

Four people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Please Court.

Donald Brown

On June 20 , a 2 Count indictment was filed against Donald Brown in Case No. 2016-2130.

The indictment charged Count 1, Corrupting Another With Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree and Count 2, Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the 5th degree.

On August 15, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 (as amended) Attempt (Corrupting Another With Drugs), before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Brown confinement of 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and a driver’s license suspension for 12 months. Count 2 is dismissed.

Leamon Hatfield

On June 20 , a 5 Count indictment was filed against Leamon Avery Hatfield, in Case No. 2016-2129.

The indictment charged Count 1, Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, Counts 2 & 3, Domestic Violence, a felony of the 4th degree, and Counts 4 & 5, Abduction, a felony of the 3rd degree.

On August 15, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 2 & 3 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Hatfield as to Count 2, confinement of 12 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, Count 3, confinement of 12 months to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 2. Counts 1, 4 & 5 are dismissed.

Brandon Lay

On June 20 , a 2 Count indictment was filed against Brandon Keith Lay, in Case No. 2016-2132.

The indictment charged Count 1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree and Count 2, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs.

On August 16, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Lay, a mandatory confinement of 3 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections and a driver’s license suspension for 12 months. Count 2 is dismissed.

Adrian Wallace

On August 15, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on July 7, 2015, against Defendant, Adrian C. Wallace, in Case No. 2015-2137. The Defendant has been convicted of Possession of Heroin, (as amended), a 5th degree felony. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years, which was subsequently extended an additional year, ending July 7, 2018 .

Defendant was notified at that time that a violation of community control order could result in a prison term of 11 months. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Wallace to serve 90 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center. Further, community control is terminated.