U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8

A resurfacing and bridge rehab project will get under way on U.S. Route 50 in Brown County as contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 begin construction in early August.

Crews from the Brown County Asphalt will be paving U.S. 50 from the Clermont to the Highland County line. Included in the 8.37-mile resurfacing project will be ADA curb ramp installation at selected locations and the rehabilitation of bridges between T.R. 100 (Woodard Road) and T.R. 80462 (River Reach Drive) and between C.R. 12 (Fayetteville-Blanchester Road) and the corporation limit of Fayetteville.

Construction is scheduled to begin the week of August 8 , and while crews are at work, traffic will be reduced to one lane and maintained by flaggers ODOT reminds motorists of the need for additional caution when traveling through these and other work zones.

The Brown County Asphalt Company was awarded a contract in the amount of approximately $909,016 to pave U.S. 50, and all work is anticipated to be completed in early fall.