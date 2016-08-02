Corinne E Kellum

Corinne Elizabeth Kellum, age 74 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a 1960 graduate of Hamersville High School.Mrs. Kellum was born March 12, 1942 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of thelate Daniel Lee and Madge Elizabeth (Newberry) Lauderback. Mrs. Kellum is survived by her husband of fifty-one years – Donald Kellum, whom she married February 25, 1965; one sister-in-law – Norma Kirby and her husband Lindsey ofNew Richmond,

Ohio; two brothers-in- law – Jerry Kellum of Georgetown, Ohio andSteve Kellum and his wife Lori of Lebanon, Ohio and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 30, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Homein Georgetown, Ohio. Kevin Whitsett will

officiate. Visitation will be from9:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in theShinkles Ridge Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to theGeorgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Condolences may be sent tothe family

at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com