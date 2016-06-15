Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown

2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Kibler Lumber donates to Drug Task Force Foster care kids get benefits to age 21 Western Brown hears report on Career and College Academy High School athletic development firm opens Task Force gets $3.6M jail addition option ‘Pioneer Award’ and Horizon Award presented at Chamber of Commerce meeting June 16 Gun shop owner killed during training class Fourteen indicted by Brown Co. Grand Jury Brown County Foundation awards scholarships Ted Strickland comes to Georgetown G’Town Council moves forward in replacing water main and water tower Georgetown Police Department hires third part-time officer State political officials visit Clermont Co. Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown Brown County Jail to reopen June 15 Georgetown hires two new part-time officers Charity Horse Show coming June 9-11 Camp for children experiencing loss comes to Mt. Orab Farmers Market coming to Bethel soon Ellis to head security at Republican Convention Honoring those who have fallen Aberdeen Village Council update Family Weekend Celebration at Mt. Orab Amphitheater June 10-11 Four sentenced in Common Pleas Rumpke sponsors 23rd Annual Chamber Golf Outing June 10 Mt. Orab Auto Mall set to open Aug. 5 County gets $500K grant for jail, van Fatal motorcycle crash on S.R. 125 Case IH tractor donated to county fair board Parade of graduates at GEVS elementary Ripley Students educated about the dangers of drugs Georgetown Council examines options for electricity purchase Nine sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Aicholtz Road construction planned BCRWA Aberdeen project near completion Rhoden family buried as investigation continues Sixteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Mercy Health presents scholarships Learning as we go as we combine our newspapers Renovations coming to Gaslight Theater Brown County Chamber of Commerce gets update on jail project Southern Hills students promote school programs Mt. Orab Lions Club hosts Car Show May 15
By Martha Jacob –

The Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation, in conjunction with the Georgetown Courthouse Square Association, will hold its 3rd Annual Ohio Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, June 18.
The festival will feature local Ohio wineries including:
• Meranda-Nixon Winery
• Bardwell Winery
• Indian Spring Winery
• O’Banion Creek Winery
• Hanover Winery
• The Winery at Versailles
• Bent Tree Winery
• LaVigna Estate Winery
These wineries will be showcasing their wines from 3 to 9 p.m. Wines are available for purchase “to go” in addition to the tasting during the evening.
“This event is a great opportunity to relax and enjoy the festivities,” said Kim Scheffler, treasurer and web master for the Courthouse Square Association.
“This is our third year and it looks like the weather is going to cooperate this year. It rained a lot at last year’s festival and put a damper on it. We would like to invite everyone out to this fun event.”
In addition to the wineries, the event includes food booths operating from noon to 8 p.m. and crafters. Many of the crafters will be focused on wine bottle related crafts.
Live music on the courthouse square will be provided by the Paul Otten Band from 6 to 8 p.m.
The wine tasting will be held in a large tent, located at South Main and Cherry Streets on the courthouse square in Georgetown.
The Health and Wellness foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide programs and services designed to promote the general health and well being of the citizens of Brown County.
This years wine and food festival is being sponsored by Rumpke, Fifth Third Bank, First State Bank, Peoples Bank, Reliable Transportation Solutions, New York Life-Dale Cahall, John Wood Insurance, Strauss Troy-Joseph Braun Attorney at Law and the Brown County Press/News Democrat.
Contributors to the event include Pizza Hut, LaRosa’s, Caproni’s Restaurant, deshas’ Restaurant, Health Quest, Georgetown Office Supply, Kibler Lumber, Bailey House Bed and Breakfast, Hair Pros, Thompson House Gallery, Butterbee’s, TruPoint, Kroger, The Home Place and Georgetown Save-A-Lot.

  1. Wine kills human pathogens and has no history of food safety issues, and since licensing passed in a 2009 budget bill (by surprise) we have been subject to food processing licensing and regulation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. This is duplicate of licensing and regulation as provided in Ohio liquor codes. Many other states exempt from this sort of duplicate licensing and regulation. Ohio’s regulation is superfluous, unnecessary, duplicate and also discriminates against Ohio wineries by wineries from out of state that are not subject to the same food processing licensing and regulatory costs that sell wholesale in Ohio. As a traditional artisan winemaker that values microbial diversity in the winery environment I also find the regulation is in direct opposition to my winemaking principles.

