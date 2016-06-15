Ohio Wine and Food Festival in Georgetown

By Martha Jacob –

The Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation, in conjunction with the Georgetown Courthouse Square Association, will hold its 3rd Annual Ohio Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, June 18 .

The festival will feature local Ohio wineries including:

• Meranda-Nixon Winery

• Bardwell Winery

• Indian Spring Winery

• O’Banion Creek Winery

• Hanover Winery

• The Winery at Versailles

• Bent Tree Winery

• LaVigna Estate Winery

These wineries will be showcasing their wines from 3 to 9 p.m. Wines are available for purchase “to go” in addition to the tasting during the evening.

“This event is a great opportunity to relax and enjoy the festivities,” said Kim Scheffler, treasurer and web master for the Courthouse Square Association.

“This is our third year and it looks like the weather is going to cooperate this year. It rained a lot at last year’s festival and put a damper on it. We would like to invite everyone out to this fun event.”

In addition to the wineries, the event includes food booths operating from noon to 8 p.m. and crafters. Many of the crafters will be focused on wine bottle related crafts.

Live music on the courthouse square will be provided by the Paul Otten Band from 6 to 8 p.m.

The wine tasting will be held in a large tent, located at South Main and Cherry Streets on the courthouse square in Georgetown.

The Health and Wellness foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide programs and services designed to promote the general health and well being of the citizens of Brown County.

This years wine and food festival is being sponsored by Rumpke, Fifth Third Bank, First State Bank, Peoples Bank, Reliable Transportation Solutions, New York Life-Dale Cahall, John Wood Insurance, Strauss Troy-Joseph Braun Attorney at Law and the Brown County Press/News Democrat.

Contributors to the event include Pizza Hut, LaRosa’s, Caproni’s Restaurant, deshas’ Restaurant, Health Quest, Georgetown Office Supply, Kibler Lumber, Bailey House Bed and Breakfast, Hair Pros, Thompson House Gallery, Butterbee’s, TruPoint, Kroger, The Home Place and Georgetown Save-A-Lot.